Tottenham Hotspur Preparing For Manchester United Target’s Exit In Summer

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to let Manchester United defensive target Toby Alderweireld leave in the summer and have also identified an asking price for him.



The north London club have been in talks with the Belgian defender over a new contract, but they are losing hope that Alderweireld will sign on fresh terms soon.











It has been claimed that Tottenham are no longer trying to convince the defender to sign the new deal as they believe there is too much of a difference in what he wants and what the club can offer him.



And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Spurs are now preparing for life after Alderweireld and are ready to listen to offers for the centre half in the summer.





Considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League, the Belgian has been on the radar of a few top clubs in Europe and in England and is not expected to be in short of suitors.

Manchester United are said to have been closely monitoring the situation in north London and with Jose Mourinho expected to sign a centre half in the summer, the club could make a move for Alderweireld in the coming months.



Tottenham are aware of the kind of offers the defender could receive and are eyeing around €50m from the 29-year-old’s sale at the end of the season.

