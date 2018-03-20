XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/03/2018 - 19:00 GMT

You Can Only Admire Mark Hughes – Southampton Star Impressed

 




Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg insists that it is only natural to have admiration for new manager Mark Hughes' playing and coaching career.

The Saints appointed the former Stoke City manager as the man in charge at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, with the Welshman thus becoming their fifth manager in five years, replacing Mauricio Pellegrino, who left the side languishing in the bottom three.




Hughes' appointment has brought optimism to the team, the 22-year-old feels, providing Southampton with valuable input that the players are eager to implement and in the process pick themselves up from the bottom three.

The 54-year-old has experience of playing for well-known clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea and has also managed clubs such as Manchester City and Stoke City.
 


Hojbjerg on his part therefore insists that it is an amazing opportunity for him and his team-mates to play under a man of such repute, who brings out respect from all the players.  

"The most important thing he has brought is togetherness", Hojbjerg was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"That's staying together with and without the ball.

"A guy with a playing and coaching career like his, you can only have respect for and I admire what he's done.

"We're all listening to his input and we'll do everything in our power to get better between now and the end of the season."
 