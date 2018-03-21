Birmingham City’s Interest In Leeds United Star Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City’s interest in Leeds United’s creative midfielder Pablo Hernandez has been played down as Garry Monk is yet to discuss transfer strategy with the Blues hierarchy.



Monk managed the Spaniard at Swansea and signed him for Leeds in the summer of 2016 and he was a crucial player under him as the Whites almost broke into the Championship top six last season.











The 32-year-old’s work rate has often been criticised, but he remains an in demand creative player and there are suggestions that the former Leeds boss wants him at Birmingham next season.



Blues have been linked with a swoop for the Leeds creative midfielder ahead of the end of the campaign, with many believing a summer exit from Elland Road is a possibility.





However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hernandez’s name is not yet on Birmingham’s radar as Monk is yet to discuss his summer transfer strategy with Blues hierarchy.

Birmingham are firmly embroiled in a relegation battle at the moment and Monk will only draw up a recruitment plan with the club once they are sure of which division they will be playing in next season.



Leeds however are claimed to have kicked off talks on a new deal to keep Hernandez at the club.

