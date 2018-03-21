XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/03/2018 - 21:24 GMT

Birmingham City’s Interest In Leeds United Star Played Down

 




Birmingham City’s interest in Leeds United’s creative midfielder Pablo Hernandez has been played down as Garry Monk is yet to discuss transfer strategy with the Blues hierarchy.

Monk managed the Spaniard at Swansea and signed him for Leeds in the summer of 2016 and he was a crucial player under him as the Whites almost broke into the Championship top six last season.




The 32-year-old’s work rate has often been criticised, but he remains an in demand creative player and there are suggestions that the former Leeds boss wants him at Birmingham next season.

Blues have been linked with a swoop for the Leeds creative midfielder ahead of the end of the campaign, with many believing a summer exit from Elland Road is a possibility.
 


However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hernandez’s name is not yet on Birmingham’s radar as Monk is yet to discuss his summer transfer strategy with Blues hierarchy.  

Birmingham are firmly embroiled in a relegation battle at the moment and Monk will only draw up a recruitment plan with the club once they are sure of which division they will be playing in next season.

Leeds however are claimed to have kicked off talks on a new deal to keep Hernandez at the club.
 