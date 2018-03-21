XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/03/2018 - 12:15 GMT

He Got Better – Former Leeds United Star Salutes White’s Debut Display

 




Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Whites debutant Tom Pearce grew in confidence as the game wore on against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom threw the 19-year-old left-back to the cauldron of the Yorkshire derby on Saturday and the defender produced a confident debut performance in the 2-1 loss.




While he could do little as the Whites suffered another demoralising home defeat, the youngster earned did earn accolades for an accomplished opening outing in a Leeds shirt.

Left-back has been a problem area for Leeds this season and with January signing Laurens De Bock out injured, Pearce will hope to get more opportunities in the coming weeks.
 


And Whelan indicated that the defender could stay in the team as the youngster played better and looked more confident as the minutes wore on during his debut.

The former Whites star told BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Pearce: “He got better the longer the game went on, became more confident.”

The defender, who started his career in the Everton academy, was first named in a matchday squad earlier in the season against Newport County in the FA Cup.
 