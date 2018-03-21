XRegister
06 October 2016

21/03/2018 - 15:19 GMT

I Really Like What He’s Doing – Former Liverpool Full-Back Praises Reds Defender

 




Former Liverpool’s full-back John Arne Riise believes Virgil van Dijk has been emerging as the definitive leader of the Reds back four.

Liverpool paid a king’s ransom to snare Van Dijk away from Southampton in January and his £75m price tag makes him the most expensive defender in world football at the moment.




The Dutchman has taken little time to justify his top billing and his introduction to the Liverpool defence has improved the club’s defensive record in recent months.

Riise believes every defensive system needs a leader or two, who can marshal the back four and provide necessary security for the full-backs to bomb forward.
 


The Norwegian feels Van Dijk is emerging as the leader of the pack in the Liverpool defence and believes his presence gives the other defenders the confidence to deal with situations.  

“Having Sami Hyypia and Jamie Carragher helped me a lot, as I could go forward knowing that they had my back”, the former Red told the club’s official website.

“They were able to see the whole pitch in front of them and if I wasn’t in the correct position – which could happen a lot – they would shout instructions and make me aware.

“Every team should have a leader at the back. Carra and Hyypia were brilliant for that – and I can see Van Dijk doing the same now.

"I really like what he’s doing.”

Van Dijk’s price tag is also expected to shoot up transfer fees for defenders in the upcoming summer transfer window.
 