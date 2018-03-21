Just Win – Former Leeds United Star Not Bothered About Style Of Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is prepared to accept the Whites getting an ugly 1-0 win in order to put some momentum back into their season.



If not for their brilliant start to the campaign, Leeds would be facing a relegation battle at the moment as they have won just one game since Boxing Day last year.











A league table curated since Boxing Day would have them at the bottom of the Championship and the arrival of Paul Heckingbottom has also not done much to change their fortunes.



Currently 14th in the league table, Leeds have done enough to avoid a relegation dogfight, but their season is threatening to finish in a whimper because of their dreadful form.





Whelan is desperate for Leeds to get back to winning ways and get some momentum going and he conceded that he would not care about the style of football as long as they bag three points.

Asked about Leeds’ style, the former striker told BBC Radio Leeds: “A 1-0 will do me, even if it's terrible football. Just show some defensive grit and put the ball in the back of the net.



“I don't care at the moment. I just want to see a win and us back to winning ways.



"I don't care if it's silky soccer or horrible, long-ball, grinding out, anything.



“Just something to get the momentum going again.”



Leeds will return to action after the international break when they will be hosting Bolton at Elland Road on Good Friday, 30th March.

