Juventus Now Expect Fight For Emre Can As Man City and Bayern Munich Alive In Race

Juventus are becoming less optimistic about signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and are now expecting a stiff fight with Bayern Munich and Manchester City for his signature.



The Italian champions have been Can’s coattails for over a year and they have been confident that they have done the required amount of work to make sure the midfielder moves to Turin.











Juventus have already agreed terms on a contract with the player, but the midfielder, whose deal with Liverpool expires in the summer, has been reticent about signing anything official until the end of the season.



Until recently the Bianconeri were more than confident of getting a deal over the line with Can and his representatives and were not anticipating any more hurdles





However, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are now less confident about getting their hands on the Germany midfielder and are now expecting a fight for his signature.

They were under the impression that they had beaten off competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich for the midfielder, but it seems the two clubs are still alive in the chase.



And Juventus are now anticipating a three-way fight for the Liverpool midfielder’s free transfer in the summer.

