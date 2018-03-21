Luke Shaw Can Be One of World’s Best – Man Utd Team-Mate Issues High Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United full-back Ashley Young believes that team-mate Luke Shaw has a bright future ahead of him, despite it having been reported that he will be offloaded by the Red Devils in the summer.



The 22-year-old was criticised by his manager Jose Mourinho after Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final win against Brighton on Saturday.











Shaw has been left unhappy by the criticism and it has now been mooted that he will be sold.



Young, who has been the Portuguese manager's preferred left-back for most of the season, though feels that Shaw has a bright future ahead of him and needs to keep his head down and concentrate on doing his job.





"He's a fantastic player", Young was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I want to see Luke do well.



"He just has to get his head down and work.



"I feel he can be one of the best in the world, like I say he has just got to work hard."



Shaw joined the Red Devils from fellow Premier League outfit Southampton for £27m in 2014 and has so far managed 62 appearances for the team.



It was only recently that he was praised by Mourinho, who said that Shaw deserved a new contract at Old Trafford.

