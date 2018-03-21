XRegister
21/03/2018 - 21:06 GMT

Roma Moving Forward With New Contract Proposal For Liverpool Target

 




Roma are hopeful of agreeing terms on a new contract with Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeping target Alisson at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper has emerged as one of the hottest names in the market ahead of the summer window and several clubs are keeping watch on him.




Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco have been keeping tabs on the Roma goalkeeper and Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a bumper offer in terms of a transfer fee and wages for Alisson.

Roma have been clear about holding on to the goalkeeper beyond the summer transfer window and have been working in the background to work out a new contract for their number one.
 


The Giallorossi are expected to hold talks with the player’s representatives soon and according to Sky Italia, they are confident of agreeing a new deal with Alisson at the end of the season.  

Roma have not proposed to include a release clause in the goalkeeper’s new contract and have offered him a considerable raise in terms of wages in line with his performances.

The Serie A giants are not keen to lose the player in the summer and feel an improved new contract will convince him to continue at the club for at least one more season.

Alisson has also made it clear that he is happy at Roma, but has refused to explicitly rule out an exit from the club.
 