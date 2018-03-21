Yes, He’s Ready For Big Club – Liverpool Target’s Brother On Transfer Chatter

Follow @insidefutbol





Belenenses goalkeeper Muriel admits that his brother and Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson is ready to play for a big club.



The Roma goalkeeper’s future has been under the scanner over the last few months as more and more top clubs show an interest in signing him in the summer.











Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are keeping tabs on him and Real Madrid are reportedly preparing huge bid in terms of a transfer fee and wages to take Alisson to the Spanish capital.



Muriel refused to comment on his brother’s future at Roma, but stressed that the goalkeeper is happy with what he has done for the club this season.





He believes Alisson has bigger fishes to fry this season before thinking about his future, but admits that his brother is now ready to take the next leap and join a big club.

However, Muriel stressed that the Brazilian is very much happy with life at the Stadio Olimpico.



The goalkeeper told Corriere dello Sport when questioned about Alisson: “What will happen in the future, only God knows, but he is very fond of Roma and is focused on the present.



“Alisson knows that his career depends on what he is able to achieve and deserve every day.”



Asked about an offer from Real Madrid, he said: “His agent takes care of this, but before talking about all this there is the Champions League and the World Cup.



“He is certainly ready for a top club because he has everything a goalkeeper needs, but believe me he is happy at Roma.



“There he feels fulfilled.”

