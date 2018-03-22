Agent Cancelled – Schalke Supremo Left Unhappy As He Tries To Keep Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke president Clemens Tonnies has claimed that the agent of Arsenal and Liverpool midfield target Max Meyer cancelled a scheduled meeting with the club.



Meyer’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has already refused two offers of an improved deal from the Bundesliga club in the last few months.











Schalke have been left annoyed by the midfielder and his representatives' stalling tactics and have made it clear that they won’t approach Meyer with another offer if they don’t get a positive signal from his camp.



The club bosses have been working behind the scenes to make one last ditch attempt to prevent the midfielder from leaving on a free transfer and Tonnies revealed that he was scheduled to meet the player and his entourage to find a solution.





However, the Schalke president claimed that Meyer’s agent called off the scheduled summit unilaterally.

Speaking to German daily Bild, Tonnies said: “I had an appointment with Max and his advisor, which was cancelled by his agent on short notice.”



Asked if he felt let down by the player, he said: “No, we live in a free country.



“If someone doesn’t want to talk to me, I cannot change that.”



Barcelona are said to be no longer interested in the midfielder, but Arsenal and Liverpool have continued to keep tabs on Meyer.

