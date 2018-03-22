Arsenal Game Time Boosting Jack Wilshere, Former England Hitman Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England striker Les Ferdinand believes that regular first team action has helped Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and now hopes he can go on and make his mark for England in Russia.



The midfielder has been recalled to the Three Lions squad, but a knee injury means he has not travelled with his team-mates to Amsterdam for Friday night's friendly clash against the Netherlands; he may be fit for the meeting with Italy on Tuesday.











Ferdinand, who played for England between 1993 and 1998, believes that Wilshere's current run of games for Arsenal and last term with Bournemouth have been influential in helping him get back to the limelight again.



And Ferdinand believes the task for Wilshere now will be to play as many games as possible and head to the World Cup in June fit and ready.





"He is playing on a regular basis", Ferdinand told Omnisport.

"The reason why he went to Bournemouth last year was to get some games under his belt.



"He's got that, he is playing more games for Arsenal than he has in the past.



"Hopefully, come the World Cup, he will be fit and raring to go again."



The 26-year-old has so far featured in 31 matches for the Gunners this season, including 17 appearances in the league.

