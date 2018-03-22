XRegister
22/03/2018 - 16:43 GMT

Manchester City and Manchester United Target Brushes Off Interest

 




Manchester United and Manchester City defensive target Milan Skriniar has insisted that he is not aware of interest in him from other clubs.

The Slovak joined Inter from Sampdoria last season and has emerged as one of the best defenders in Serie A this season with his performances in a Nerazzurri shirt.




Skriniar’s rapid development his term has led to attention from some of the top clubs in Europe and there are suggestions that Inter could be fighting to keep him at the club in the summer.

Manchester City and Manchester United have both been linked with having an interest in the Slovak and even Barcelona are believed to be keeping tabs on his performances.
 


However, Skriniar has been insisting that he is happy at Inter and the defender stressed that he is not aware of any interest from other clubs in his services.

“I don’t know anything about them”, the centre-back was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it when asked about interest from other clubs.

“I am focused on my performance and Inter.”

Inter are planning to offer the defender an improved contract in order to keep hold of him.
 