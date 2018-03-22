Manchester United Confirm Zlatan Ibrahimovic Contract Termination

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have released Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



The former Sweden international has struggled to make an impact this season for the Red Devils after recovering from a serious knee injury and now the club have terminated his contract.











The Premier League giants announced: "Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract with immediate effect."



Ibrahimovic has been tipped to complete a move to the MLS, where he is expected to sign for Los Angeles Galaxy.





Now 36 years old, Ibrahimovic had been hoping to add either the Premier League or the Champions League to his collection during his time at Manchester United.

But he departs Old Trafford not having continued his record of winning the league title at each of his clubs since joining Ajax from Malmo in 2001.



However, Ibrahimovic did score 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United last season, while also picking up EFL Cup and Europa League winners medals.



The Swede will now look for one final flurray of success in the United States.

