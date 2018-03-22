XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2018 - 18:02 GMT

Not Been Easy – Celtic Star Indicates Towards Scottish League’s Impact On International Ambitions

 




Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has indicated that playing in the Scottish Premiership has hurt his international ambitions as he is not turning out in a top league.

Boyata has been named in the Belgium squad that will take on Saudi Arabia in a friendly during the international break and with the World Cup just months away, he is desperate to impress.




With only limited places left in the squad to fill, Roberto Martinez is expected to streamline his options ahead of naming his final Belgium squad for the World Cup in Russia during the break.

The 27-year-old defender has made just four appearances for Belgium since making his debut in 2010 and has been in out of the national team set-up.
 


He indicated that playing for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership has been detrimental to his Belgium hopes as is not playing in one of the top European leagues.  

Asked about the effects of playing in Scotland on his chances in the Belgium team, the defender told L’Avenir: “It has not always been easy for me.

“I am not playing in one of the big four leagues but beware, it’s not a league where I have time to smoke a cigarette.”

Boyata joined Celtic in 2015 and has notched up 94 appearances for the club thus far.
 