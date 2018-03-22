We’ve Got To Make Pablo Hernandez Excited – Leeds Boss On Contract Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that there is lot more to the contract talks with Pablo Hernandez than the money on offer or the length of his proposed new deal.



The 32-year-old’s contract with Leeds expires at the end of the season and the club have opened negotiations with his representatives over a new deal for the winger.











Hernandez has been a key figure at Leeds since joining in 2016 and Heckingbottom is more than willing to have him in his squad for next season.



The Leeds boss revealed that he has been in conversation with the player over his future and according to his understanding, Hernandez will consider a number of factors other than the finances and the length of the contract on offer.





Heckingbottom revealed that Hernandez wants to enjoy the last few years of his football career and believes it is Leeds’ job to make sure that he finds the project at Elland Road exciting in order to keep him at the club.

Heckingbottom said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I have had a good chat with Pablo. I spoke to him about football, himself and the value he adds to the squad and sort of captured his heart.



“Pablo has had a great career, there are more things to Pablo than finances, contract length yes would be one, but there are other reasons – his role in the team, the type of football we play and his affection for the club.”



He continued: “He wants to know the plans that we want to do for next season and so, there is a lot more to it than just a contract offer on the table.



“He wants to be excited about the last few years of his career and hopefully we can get him excited and keep him.”

