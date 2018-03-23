If Graeme Murty Doesn’t Do This – Former Rangers Star Issues Job Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Derek Johnstone believes if Graeme Murty cannot lead the Gers to either second place in the Scottish Premiership or success in the Scottish Cup then his chances of staying on as manager will be slim.



Murty has rallied Rangers since being handed the job on a permanent basis until the end of the season and in the lead-up to Rangers' meeting with Celtic earlier this month title challenge talk was doing the rounds.











But after losing 3-2 at Ibrox against Celtic, Rangers then lost at home again, going down 1-0 against Kilmarnock and questions are being asked over whether Murty can keep his job beyond the end of the season.



And for Johnstone, Murty needs to do one of two things to put himself in a strong position to stay on.





" I think Graeme is still the favourite to keep the job at this moment in time but the board have to be considering all their options", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.