06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/03/2018 - 13:19 GMT

Manchester City and Manchester United Scouts Taking In Leeds U23s vs Cardiff U23s

 




Leeds United Under-23s will be watched in action this afternoon by scouts from a host of clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United.

Carlos Corberan's side are in action at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base against Cardiff City Under-23s.




Leeds field young Dutch defender Pascal Struijk, who was snapped up from Ajax, while there is also a spot in the side for talented full-back Tyler Denton.

Denton spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two club Port Vale and has been handed the captain's armband for today's match.
 


There will be a host of scouts taking in the game according to leeds-live.co.uk, with representatives from Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Tranmere Rovers, Reading, Scunthorpe United, Notts County and Falkirk expected to be in attendance.

Former Liverpool youngster Madger Gomes also plays for Leeds, while striker Sam Dalby, signed in the winter transfer window, is handed an outing and a chance to impress.

Youngster Jordan Stevens makes his first start for the Under-23s.
 