Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino To Focus On Two Stars Over International Break

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has turned his focus towards working with January signing Lucas Moura and summer arrival Juan Foyth during the international break, according to Football London.



Lucas arrived in London from French side Paris Saint-Germain for a fee in the region of £25m on deadline day in the winter window and put pen-to-paper to a five-and-a-half year deal.











The Brazilian international has since taken part in two Premier League, one Champions League and three FA Cup games, impressing his manager with his performances.



Lucas' manager has gone on to heap praise on the winger, saying that the 25-year-old has amazing quality going forward, but needs to get more involved when his team do not have the ball.





And therefore the international break will be an ideal opportunity for Pochettino to work with the player, who is continuing to train with the team as he has not been selected for international duty.

Another player the Tottenham manager will be working on is young defender Foyth, who has managed to impress whenever he has been given the chance, though such occasions have been few and far between.



The 20-year-old has mostly operated as a back-up, with his appearances coming in cup competitions.



The Argentine Under-20 international has managed five FA Cup, two EFL Cup and one Champions League appearances, though he is yet to appear in the Premier League this season.

