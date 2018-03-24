Chelsea Star Brushes Off Exit Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has insisted he has no thoughts of leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer, despite being linked with Paris Saint-Germain.



The 26-year-old has so far featured in 38 games for the Pensioners this season, adding to the scoresheet once and setting up two goals for his team-mates.











The France international though has failed to prevent his side from going through rather disappointing season as they are placed fifth in the league table, 25 points behind leaders Manchester City and five points adrift of fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.



It has led to speculation that the midfielder might seek for a move away from the club with PSG showing keen interest in securing his services.





But Kane thinks he is making good on his potential at Chelsea, while he is enjoying the Premier League and is not willing to engage with rumours around what he might do in the summer.

"A lot of things are being said, we cannot know what will happen", Kante told French daily Ouest-France.



"I feel good at Chelsea, I am blossoming in the league and it's the only thing I am focusing on right now.



"Rumours are not important."

