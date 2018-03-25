XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/03/2018 - 12:32 BST

Arsenal Poised To Dump Arsene Wenger As Thomas Tuchel Knocks Back Bayern Munich

 




Thomas Tuchel is Arsenal bound after turning down an offer to take charge of Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians wanted the former Borussia Dortmund coach to succeed Jupp Heynckes in the summer and put out feelers in a bid to get a deal done.




But Tuchel turned Bayern Munich down and told the Bundesliga champions that he has already reached an agreement with another club, located outside Germany.

And according to German magazine Kicker, that club are Arsenal.
 


Tuchel has agreed to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

The coach worked with new Arsenal recruitment head Sven Mislintat at Dortmund and the pair did not see eye to eye.

However, it is claimed Mislintat has told the Arsenal board that he is prepared to work with Tuchel and will put their past disagreements behind him.

Wenger has a contract with Arsenal running until the summer of 2019, but the Gunners look set to bring his time at the club to an end before then.
 