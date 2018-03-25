Arsenal Poised To Dump Arsene Wenger As Thomas Tuchel Knocks Back Bayern Munich

Follow @insidefutbol





Thomas Tuchel is Arsenal bound after turning down an offer to take charge of Bayern Munich.



The Bavarians wanted the former Borussia Dortmund coach to succeed Jupp Heynckes in the summer and put out feelers in a bid to get a deal done.











But Tuchel turned Bayern Munich down and told the Bundesliga champions that he has already reached an agreement with another club, located outside Germany.



And according to German magazine Kicker, that club are Arsenal.





Tuchel has agreed to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium in the summer .