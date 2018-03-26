Lazio Supremo Undecided On Cashing In On Man City and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio president Claudio Lotito is yet to take a definitive decision on the future of Manchester United and Manchester City midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



The 23-year-old midfielder is expected to be one of the most sought after midfielders when the summer transfer window opens in a few months’ time.











His commanding midfield performances this season have led to interest from some of the top clubs in Europe and his suitors are prepared to pay big money to get their hands on him.



Jose Mourinho is said to have identified the midfielder as his top target in the summer for Manchester United, but he is set to face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.





Lazio are aware that they could attract a huge transfer fee for the Serbian, but according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, club president Lotito is yet to make a final decision on his future.

The Lazio supremo wants to want until the end of the season before he takes a definitive decision on what to do with Milinkovic-Savic in the summer.



Offers are expected to pour in for the midfielder at the end of the season, but for the moment the Lazio hierarchy remain undecided on whether to sell him in the next window.



Milinkovic-Savic has a contract until 2022 with the Serie A outfit.

