Manchester United Receive Transfer Boost In Defender Chase

Barcelona are not prepared to meet the wage demands of Manchester United defensive target Samuel Umtiti and negotiations over a new contract between the two parties have broken down.



Umtiti joined Barcelona from Lyon last summer and has emerged as one of the top centre-backs in Europe this season because of his performances with the Catalan giants.











A €60m release clause in his contract prompted Barcelona to open negotiations over a new contract with his representatives earlier than expected as they feared losing him.



However, Umtiti has been heavily courted by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who has reportedly been in touch with the defender in order to take him to Old Trafford in the summer.





The Premier League giants are prepared to offer him a contract worth €9m per season and the figure has been used as a benchmark by the defender’s representatives while in negotiations with the Catalan giants.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are in no mood to offer such a contract to Umtiti after just one good season at the Nou Camp.



Umtiti’s financial demands have been deemed unreasonable by the Barcelona board as it would make him one of the top earners at the club, on a par with Luis Suarez.



The breakdown in negotiations could directly help Manchester United, who are prepared to pay the release clause in the defender’s contract.



While the Frenchman has been keen to continue at Barcelona, he is not prepared to accept a lower salary and is considering taking up the offer to move to Old Trafford.

