Napoli Already Eyeing Replacements For Manchester United and Liverpool Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are eyeing replacements for Manchester United and Liverpool linked full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, it has been claimed.



Ghoulam, whose future was under the scanner last summer, signed a new deal with Napoli in December which runs until 2022.











However, the new contract also has a €35m release clause which could tempt the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to approach the player.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli are already looking at possible replacements for Ghoulam in case European giants come calling for the 27-year-old next summer.





Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo is Napoli’s first choice, while Borussia Dortmund full-back Jeremy Toljan is also on the Italian outfit’s radar.

Ghoulam, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, has so far made 17 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.



Besides helping Napoli’s defence, the Algerian has also managed to score twice and set up five goals.



It remains to be seen if Liverpool and Manchester United make a move for Ghoulam at the end of the season.

