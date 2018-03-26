Privilege To Share Dressing Room With Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United star Juan Mata has explained that it was a privilege for him to share a dressing room with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Ibrahimovic, who joined Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain on a one-year deal in the summer of 2016, left the English giants for MLS outfit LA Galaxy last week.











The Swede scored 28 goals in 46 games for the Red Devils in the 2016/17 campaign before sustaining a serious knee ligament injury last April which ended his season.



Ibrahimovic, who signed a new one-year contract with Manchester United last summer, managed to clock up just 187 minutes over seven appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign before departing Old Trafford.





And Mata insisted that he relished sharing a dressing room with the 36-year-old, who he feels is one of the best strikers in the world.

“Last week we bade farewell to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will continue his career in the LA Galaxy”, Mata wrote in his blog.



“It’s been a privilege to share the dressing room with one of the best strikers of the last 15 years, a footballer with a special personality on and off the pitch, who has played in different leagues and always in big clubs.



“Good luck in the MLS, Zlatan, I’m sure that you will keep scoring goals and enjoying football for a long time.”



Ibrahimovic signed a deal with LA Galaxy which runs until 31st December 2020.

