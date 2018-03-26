You Feel You’re At Big Club – Out-of-favour Celtic Star Claims Happiness

Follow @insidefutbol





Cristian Gamboa has insisted that he is happy at Celtic, despite the full-back struggling for game time in the present campaign.



The Costa Rican, who joined the Hoops from West Bromwich Albion in the summer of 2016, has managed to clock up just 260 minutes over three appearances in all competitions this season.











Gamboa’s last outing for Celtic came in the Scottish champions’ goalless draw with St. Johnstone in a league fixture in mid-February.



And the 28-year-old, whose present contract with Celtic runs until 2019, explained that although he has struggled to feature regularly for the club in the ongoing campaign, he is relishing his time at Paradise.





“It’s about the club, it’s about the people around, it’s about the players, it’s about the coaching staff – you always feel you are at a big club”, Gamboa told Celtic TV, when asked to name the best thing about being at the club.

“I’m really happy to be here.



“Sometimes you play and sometimes you don’t play, but you need to find yourself at a good place and I think Celtic is a good place [for me].”



Gamboa, who has thus far turned out 24 times for Celtic, counts FC Copenhagen and Rosenborg amongst his former employers.



The full-back earned his 62nd cap for Costa Rica when his nation played Scotland in a friendly at Hampden last Friday, with the central American country winning the contest 1-0.

