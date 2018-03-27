I’d Be Devastated – Former Liverpool Star On If Reds Decide To Sell Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has insisted that he would be devastated if the Reds decide to sell Real Madrid linked Mohamed Salah.



The Egyptian, who joined Liverpool from Roma last summer, has been in spectacular form in the present campaign.











Salah has thus far found the back of the net a staggering 36 times in just 41 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, with 28 of those coming in the Premier League, thereby making him the division’s top goalscorer at the moment.



Real Madrid have been linked with making a move for Salah in the summer, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard also being on their wish list.





And Thompson, who turned out for Liverpool between 1996 and 2000, stated that he would be devastated if Salah leaves Anfield.

“Madrid have been chasing Hazard for over two years and rumours are that they are ready to turn their attention to Mo Salah”, he tweeted.



“I’d be devastated if Liverpool decided to sell him!!



“Thoughts anyone?”



Salah, whose present contract with Liverpool runs until 2022, is expected to play a vital role for Egypt in the summer’s World Cup in Russia.

