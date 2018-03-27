XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/03/2018 - 12:32 BST

I’d Be Devastated – Former Liverpool Star On If Reds Decide To Sell Attacker

 




Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has insisted that he would be devastated if the Reds decide to sell Real Madrid linked Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian, who joined Liverpool from Roma last summer, has been in spectacular form in the present campaign.




Salah has thus far found the back of the net a staggering 36 times in just 41 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, with 28 of those coming in the Premier League, thereby making him the division’s top goalscorer at the moment.

Real Madrid have been linked with making a move for Salah in the summer, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard also being on their wish list.
 


And Thompson, who turned out for Liverpool between 1996 and 2000, stated that he would be devastated if Salah leaves Anfield.

“Madrid have been chasing Hazard for over two years and rumours are that they are ready to turn their attention to Mo Salah”, he tweeted.

“I’d be devastated if Liverpool decided to sell him!!

“Thoughts anyone?”

Salah, whose present contract with Liverpool runs until 2022, is expected to play a vital role for Egypt in the summer’s World Cup in Russia.
 