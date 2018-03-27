XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/03/2018 - 21:25 BST

Lazio Know Selling Man City and Man Utd Target Could Finance Squad Rebuild

 




Lazio are open to the possibility of selling Manchester United and Manchester City linked Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for €150m to €200m in the summer and knows it would provide the club with the necessary funds to completely rebuild their squad for next season.

The midfielder has been in fine form in the present campaign, scoring 11 goals and setting up seven more in 37 appearances in all competitions.




The Serbian international’s impressive performances this season have attracted the interest of Manchester United and Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be in the running for his signature.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito may allow Milinkovic-Savic to leave for around €150m.
 


It has been also claimed that some at the club feel that the 23-year-old could fetch €200m if he enjoys a good World Cup in Russia.

The big money received from Milinkovic-Savic’s sale would let Lazio completely rebuild their squad and hence the Italian outfit are not adverse to the idea of the former Genk man leaving in the summer.

Milinkovic-Savic, who is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, is contracted with Lazio until 2022.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to splash the cash to take the midfielder to the Premier League.
 