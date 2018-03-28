Serie A Side Prepare For Summer Transfer Auction For Leicester and Watford Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna are preparing to hold a summer auction for Simone Verdi, especially with news of interest from the Premier League in the shape of Leicester City and Watford.



The 25-year-old forward has caught the attention of a host of teams with his performances for the Gialloblu this season and Bologna are anticipating offers arriving as the summer transfer window looms.











Napoli are keen on Verdi, though their interest is linked to coach Maurizio Sarri remaining at the club. Inter too are also fans, along with Roma.



Leicester and Watford have been linked with Verdi, while in Spain, Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella is a big fan.





According to Corriere di Bologna, Bologna are now preparing for an auction for Verdi, with the Serie A side looking to drive the price up .