Serie A Side Prepare For Summer Transfer Auction For Leicester and Watford Target

Bologna are preparing to hold a summer auction for Simone Verdi, especially with news of interest from the Premier League in the shape of Leicester City and Watford.
The 25-year-old forward has caught the attention of a host of teams with his performances for the Gialloblu this season and Bologna are anticipating offers arriving as the summer transfer window looms.
Napoli are keen on Verdi, though their interest is linked to coach Maurizio Sarri remaining at the club. Inter too are also fans, along with Roma.
Leicester and Watford have been linked with Verdi, while in Spain, Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella is a big fan.
According to Corriere di Bologna, Bologna are now preparing for an auction for Verdi, with the Serie A side looking to drive the price up.
Verdi joined Bologna in 2016 and is under contract with the club until the summer of 2021.
So far this term the 25-year-old has made 26 appearances for Bologna in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists for his team-mates.
Verdi's form has also seen him break into the senior Italy squad.