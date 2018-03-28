Yes, I Can See Him At Arsenal – Agent of Highly-Rated Bundesliga Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of highly-rated Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann is convinced that his client will one day boss Arsenal, Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund.



Nagelsmann, who is just 30 years old, has won plaudits for his work at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.











He has been linked with leaving to take charge of a bigger club and the coach's agent Marc Kosicke has no doubt that his client is set for the very top of the game.



Kosicke has also identified three clubs he feels his client could end up managing.





" I am convinced that one day he will coach Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund or Arsenal, but not just yet", the agent told German broadcaster Sport 1.