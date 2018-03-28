XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/03/2018 - 22:17 BST

Yes, I Can See Him At Arsenal – Agent of Highly-Rated Bundesliga Coach

 




The agent of highly-rated Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann is convinced that his client will one day boss Arsenal, Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann, who is just 30 years old, has won plaudits for his work at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.




He has been linked with leaving to take charge of a bigger club and the coach's agent Marc Kosicke has no doubt that his client is set for the very top of the game.

Kosicke has also identified three clubs he feels his client could end up managing.
 


"I am convinced that one day he will coach Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund or Arsenal, but not just yet", the agent told German broadcaster Sport 1.

"He feels very comfortable at Hoffenheim.

"Now you have to see how it goes on."

Hoffenheim, who lost out on a spot in the Champions League group stage after losing in the playoff round to Liverpool earlier this season, currently sit in seventh spot in the Bundesliga.

In what was a nightmare campaign for the club in Europe under Nagelsmann, Hoffenheim finished bottom of a Europa League group containing Istanbul BB, Ludogorets Razgrad and Braga.
 