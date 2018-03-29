He’s Really Hungry – Brendan Rodgers Salutes Celtic Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes that young defender Kristoffer Ajer has a great career ahead of him and has real hunger to fulfill his dreams.



The teenager joined the Bhoys from Norwegian outfit IK Start in 2016 as a midfielder, but initially failed to make a lasting impression, going out on loan to Kilmarnock last year.











The 2017/18 season though has started well for Ajer, with the defender featuring in a total of 25 matches thus far for Rodgers' side and has even managed his international debut for Norway.



The defender managed to play the full course of 90 minutes in Norway's 4-1 win against Australia, impressing his manager, who believes that Ajer has a bright future ahead of him.





Reflecting on the youngster's initial years at Celtic Park, Rodgers said that Ajer started as a midfielder, but it was soon felt that the player could be more successful while playing from the back.

"The great thing with Jack [Hendry] is that he wants to learn and keep improving and the same is true for Kristoffer Ajer", Rodgers was quoted as saying by STV.



"Big Kris came here as a midfield player.



"We felt he might have a more successful career if he could play from behind.



"He's 6'5" and quick but he needed to learn how to head it and tactically understand the position.



"For him, at 19 years of age, to come in at Celtic and then play two 90 minute games for Norway, I think he's got a great career ahead of him.



"He has a real hunger."

