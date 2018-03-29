Not A Final – Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Do-or-die Nature of Chelsea Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino does not believe that Chelsea will be under more pressure to get a result when the two sides meet on Sunday.



The north London club have a significant five-point lead over Chelsea in the race for a top four finish and the reigning champions need a win at home on Sunday to keep their hopes of playing Champions League football next season alive.











With eight games left to play for both sides, the feeling is Chelsea are the team under significantly more pressure to get a win this weekend as a point would do nicely for Tottenham to remain comfortably in the top four.



However, Pochettino insisted that the game is equally important for both sides and both need points to get their noses ahead in the race for a top four spot.





He also stressed that with a number of games still left to play, a win for either side would not be as decisive as many are expecting it to be in the race for a top four finish.

Asked if Chelsea are under more pressure than Tottenham, Pochettino said in a press conference: “No, I think when you play this time of game the pressure is on both teams and of course there is still a lot of games to play.



"It’s not a final or a decisive game which is going to put you in one or another position.



“There is still a lot of games to play, but always it’s important for your confidence, motivation to win on Chelsea would be fantastic.



“But for sure it will be a very tough game, they are a very good team, great quality and always it’s tough to compete with them.”



Chelsea scored a 2-1 win the last time the two sides met in the first month of the season at Wembley.

