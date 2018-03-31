XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2018 - 13:51 BST

Charly Musonda and Patrick Roberts On Bench – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Ross County
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to struggling Ross County at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

The Bhoys boast a ten-point lead at the top of the Premiership standings and also have a game in hand on second placed Rangers.




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers picks Scott Bain between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer.

Further up the pitch there are starts for Callum McGregor and Stuart Armstrong, while Scott Brown and Tom Rogic also play. James Forrest and Scott Sinclair will look to support striker Moussa Dembele.

If Rodgers wants to make changes then he had a bench full of options, including Charly Musonda and Patrick Roberts.

 


Celtic Team vs Ross County

Bain, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, McGregor, Brown, Rogic, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Hendry, Ntcham, Musonda, Roberts, Edouard, Griffiths
 