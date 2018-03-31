XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2018 - 16:39 BST

Vincent Kompany Starts – Manchester City Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Pep Guardiola has announced his Manchester City squad that will take on Everton at Goodison Park later today in a Premier League clash.

Manchester City have gone with a fairly strong starting eleven despite their Champions League commitments and attacking threats such as Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have earned a place in the side on Merseyside for Guardiola's team.




Vincent Kompany will lead a defensive structure for Manchester City that includes Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte. Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan have been named on the bench alongside youngsters such as Tosin Adarabioyo and Lukas Nmecha.

Guardiola will look to maintain Manchester City’s momentum with a win ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool in midweek.

 


Manchester City Team vs Everton

Ederson, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Bernardo. Adarabioyo, Zinchenko, Nmecha
 