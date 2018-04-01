Willy Caballero Starts – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League fixture.



The Blues lie fifth in the standings and five points behind fourth placed Tottenham, with boss Antonio Conte having made no bones about just how vital it is for his team to take all three points today.











Chelsea are without Ross Barkley, who has a hamstring injury, while David Luiz is still out. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is not fit enough to be involved.



Conte picks Willy Caballero in goal, while the back three are Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas link up in midfield, with Willian, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata the attacking threat.



If the Italian boss needs to try to change the course of the game then he can look to his bench, with options including Olivier Giroud and Danny Drinkwater available.



Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Morata



Substitutes: Eduardo, Cahill, Emerson, Drinkwater, Bakayoko, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

