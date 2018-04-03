Barcelona Schedule Fresh Contract Meeting With Manchester United Target’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have scheduled a fresh meeting with the agent of Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti in the coming days for further talks over a new contract for the Frenchman.



The 24-year-old defender, who joined Barcelona from Lyon last summer, has emerged as a key player for the club this season and the club are keen to hold on to him.











A €60m release clause in the defender’s contract has made him a hot properly ahead of the summer transfer window and Manchester United have been courting the player.



Jose Mourinho has initiated contact and the Premier League giants are reportedly prepared to offer Umtiti a new contract worth €9m per season in order to take him to England.





Barcelona are desperate to hold on to the defender, but despite talks with his agent, the two parties have not reached an agreement over a new deal.

The defender’s representatives are said to be using Manchester United’s offer a benchmark and the Catalan giants have not shown the appetite to match those figures.



However, both parties are keen to sort out the differences and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are set to meet his representative again in the coming days for further talks.



The Catalan giants are prepared to offer him improved terms and particularly increase the release clause figure in his contract.

