I’m Saying It, Magnificent – Tottenham Legend Picks Out His Spurs Player of Year

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts believes that Jan Vertonghen should be crowned the club's Player of the Year for this season.



Spurs' season is not yet over, but already a number of standout performers have been putting their case for the best individual campaign at the club.











Harry Kane has regularly banged in the goals, Dele Alli stood up when it mattered against Chelsea on Sunday, while Christian Eriksen has delighted the Spurs faithful with his creative performances.



But Roberts is convinced that Belgium centre-back Vertonghen deserves to be crowed the club's best for the campaign.





A former defender himself, Roberts wrote on Twitter: "I know early days, but I am also laying down a marker that Jan Vertonghen should win Spurs Player of the Year .