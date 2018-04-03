XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2018 - 16:20 BST

I’m Saying It, Magnificent – Tottenham Legend Picks Out His Spurs Player of Year

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts believes that Jan Vertonghen should be crowned the club's Player of the Year for this season.

Spurs' season is not yet over, but already a number of standout performers have been putting their case for the best individual campaign at the club.




Harry Kane has regularly banged in the goals, Dele Alli stood up when it mattered against Chelsea on Sunday, while Christian Eriksen has delighted the Spurs faithful with his creative performances.

But Roberts is convinced that Belgium centre-back Vertonghen deserves to be crowed the club's best for the campaign.
 


A former defender himself, Roberts wrote on Twitter: "I know early days, but I am also laying down a marker that Jan Vertonghen should win Spurs Player of the Year.

"[He has] been nothing short of magnificent this season."

Vertonghen has appeared in 30 of Tottenham's 31 Premier League games so far this season, while he also turned out six times in the Champions League for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Pochettino paired Vertonghen up with Davinson Sanchez in the heart of Tottenham's defence on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, with Spurs winning 3-1.
 