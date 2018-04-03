XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/04/2018 - 13:01 BST

Ligue 1 Club Facing Big Competition To Keep Sunderland Loanee

 




Ligue 1 side Rennes are facing a battle to keep hold of Sunderland loanee Wahbi Khazri, whose performances in the French top flight have sparked serious interest in him from a number of clubs.

Rennes snapped up Khazri on a season-long loan deal from Sunderland last summer following the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League.




With Sunderland heading for a second successive relegation, there is little prospect of Khazri heading back to the Stadium of Light and the Black Cats are sure to be looking for the highest fee possible from selling the attacking midfielder.

Rennes, who want to keep Khazri permanently, are facing big competition to do so, according to French outlet buzzsport.fr.
 


Khazri is attracting interest from several other Ligue 1 clubs, along with clubs outside France.

Rennes are not giving up and the club are working hard in an effort to put a deal in place and convince Khazri to want to stay put.

The 27-year-old has made 19 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes in the current campaign, finding the back of the net on nine occasions, while he also scored twice in the club's French League Cup push.
 