Ligue 1 Club Facing Big Competition To Keep Sunderland Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 side Rennes are facing a battle to keep hold of Sunderland loanee Wahbi Khazri, whose performances in the French top flight have sparked serious interest in him from a number of clubs.



Rennes snapped up Khazri on a season-long loan deal from Sunderland last summer following the Black Cats' relegation from the Premier League.











With Sunderland heading for a second successive relegation, there is little prospect of Khazri heading back to the Stadium of Light and the Black Cats are sure to be looking for the highest fee possible from selling the attacking midfielder.



Rennes, who want to keep Khazri permanently, are facing big competition to do so, according to French outlet buzzsport.fr .





Khazri is attracting interest from several other Ligue 1 clubs, along with clubs outside France .