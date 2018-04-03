Schalke Sporting Director Defends Decision To Drop Arsenal and Liverpool Target Max Meyer

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has denied suggestions that the club are punishing Liverpool and Arsenal target Max Meyer for not signing a new contract by benching him.



Meyer is running down his contract at Schalke and is set to leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season on a free transfer.











Schalke have tried to agree terms on a new deal, but Meyer has rejected multiple offers and with no fresh talks scheduled, the club have given up hope of holding on to him.



Clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with a move for Meyer and even Juventus, Roma and AC Milan have been credited with interest in the midfielder.





However, it seems he could be playing little football towards the end of his time at Schalke as he remained an unused substitute in two of the club’s last three league games.

However, Heidel denied suggestions that the club are punishing Meyer and indicated that there is always a chance that he could finish his time at Schalke on a high.



The Schalke sporting director was quoted as saying by RevierSport: “Whether Meyer plays or not, has nothing to do with his contract situation.



“We are not stupid enough to weaken our team and for me Meyer can be outstanding in the remaining games.



“His non-selection for the game against Freiberg was a sporting decision.”



Despite Heidel’s defence, it has been claimed that Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco feels no obligation to play Meyer in his starting eleven any more.

