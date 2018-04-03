We’re Coming To Hurt You, Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom Tells Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom insists that Leeds United will approach this evening's Championship clash against Fulham in a positive frame of mind and look to hurt the Cottagers.



Leeds picked up a confidence boost on Good Friday by beating Bolton Wanderers and Heckingbottom is now looking for the Whites to finish the season strongly.











But a trip to promotion contenders Fulham is a tough task for Leeds, with the Craven Cottage outfit in third spot and looking to close a seven-point gap to second placed Cardiff City.



Fulham have scored 16 goals more than Leeds in 39 Championship games this season, but Heckingbottom is sure that the Whites can hurt the hosts and insists they will try to do just that.





" Fulham have shown how tough they are, but we have to go to Craven Cottage really positively and look to hurt them", the Leeds boss told his club's official site.