Raheem Sterling On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their starting team and substitutes to tackle Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight.



The Citizens start the tie as favourites to progress, but did lose at Anfield on their last visit in the Premier League in January, while they have not won a game in normal time at the ground since 2003.











Boss Pep Guardiola is without striker Sergio Aguero, who has remained in Manchester through injury.



Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while in defence he opts for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, with Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte also selected. Fernandinho plays, while David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will look to control midfield. Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus are also picked.



If the Spaniard needs to try to shake things up at Anfield he can make changes, with options on his bench including Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.



Manchester City Team vs Liverpool



Ederson, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko

