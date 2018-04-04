XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2018 - 18:31 BST

Raheem Sterling On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting team and substitutes to tackle Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie tonight.

The Citizens start the tie as favourites to progress, but did lose at Anfield on their last visit in the Premier League in January, while they have not won a game in normal time at the ground since 2003.




Boss Pep Guardiola is without striker Sergio Aguero, who has remained in Manchester through injury.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while in defence he opts for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, with Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte also selected. Fernandinho plays, while David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan will look to control midfield. Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus are also picked.

If the Spaniard needs to try to shake things up at Anfield he can make changes, with options on his bench including Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

 


Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Ederson, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko
 