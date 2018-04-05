Arsenal And Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Greece International

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Greece international defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.



The defender, who turns out for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, will only have one year left on his contract at the Ruhr club in the summer, something which has led to speculation over his future.











Juventus could make a move for Sokratis when the summer window opens as they are not tipped to keep Benedikt Howedes.



According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Sokratis' situation at Dortmund and could choose to make their own moves for the Greece star .





Sokratis has been inconsistent for Dortmund in the current campaign and it is not certain the Ruhr side would be willing to meet his demands for a contract extension.