06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2018 - 15:36 BST

Arsenal And Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Greece International

 




Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Greece international defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The defender, who turns out for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, will only have one year left on his contract at the Ruhr club in the summer, something which has led to speculation over his future.




Juventus could make a move for Sokratis when the summer window opens as they are not tipped to keep Benedikt Howedes.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Sokratis' situation at Dortmund and could choose to make their own moves for the Greece star.
 


Sokratis has been inconsistent for Dortmund in the current campaign and it is not certain the Ruhr side would be willing to meet his demands for a contract extension.

The door therefore may be open for Sokratis to leave Dortmund for the right price in the summer.

Sokratis, 29, has made 38 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions in the current campaign, being booked on eight occasions and sent off once.

The centre-back has made a total of 193 appearances for Dortmund since joining in 2013.
 