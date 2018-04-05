For First Time In Long Time I Feel Good, Celtic Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong insists that he is feeling good physically for the first time in a while after a prolonged period of injury enforced absence.



The 26-year-old was sidelined for three-and-a-half months following a hernia operation and has returned to action only recently, featuring in Celtic's last four league games.











Armstrong insists that he has been feeling good after a long time and wants to continue with his run with the senior team.



Describing his feeling while he was sidelined, Armstrong said that it is not nice for anyone and given the fact that he is impatient the situation became particularly frustrating.





The player though took time to thank his club for arranging the best hernia specialists to solve the problem for him.

“It’s never nice being injured, and I’m probably not the most patient of people either, which isn’t a great combination", Armstrong told his club's official magazine.



"But it was something that needed to be sorted and I’m glad it has, as it was affecting the way I wanted to play.



“I feel a completely different player having had it sorted, and Celtic were excellent in getting one of the best hernia specialists to sort it out. I’m really happy and the procedure was very good.



“Now I am back training and I got a few more minutes under my belt during the international break.



"I am feeling good and positive. I’ve had a chance to recover, regenerate and get some rest.



"For the first time in a long time, I feel very good physically.”



Armstrong has a total of 37 games under his belt this season in which he has found the back of the net five times and has also managed to set up an equal amount of goals for his team-mates.

