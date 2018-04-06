Barcelona Optimistic About Keeping Hold Of Manchester United Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are hopeful of resolving Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti’s contract situation within the next month as they grow more confident of holding on to him.



Talks over a new deal for Umtiti came on standstill last month after Barcelona refused to adhere to the player’s financial demands, with suggestions that he could leave in the summer.











Manchester United have been in touch with the defender and his representatives and are prepared to match the €60m release clause, and have offered him a contract worth €9m per season.



Umtiti showed his appreciation towards Barcelona earlier this week when he said that he is happy at the club and the Catalan giants are now more confident that a resolution could be on the cards.





And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are hopeful that a solution can be reached within the next month and Umtiti will sign a new contract with the club.

The defender has delegated the contract talks to his representatives, who have been tough thus far, but the final decision will be taken by the player himself.



The Frenchman wants to continue at Barcelona, but is also keen to see the club show more appreciation for his performances with an improved contract offer.



However, the defender is unsure about joining Manchester United, who are only second in the Premier League and were knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League.



Barcelona want a decision either way within the next month and as they want time to have a contingency plan should the defender decide to pack his bags in the summer.

