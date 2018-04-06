Marseille Open Talks With Agents Of Leicester City Wing Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille have opened negotiations with the representatives of Leicester City wing target Hatem Ben Arfa over a summer move.



Ben Arfa has not played a single minute of football for Paris Saint-Germain this season and is seeing out the last few months of his contract with the Parisian club.











The Frenchman will be available on a free transfer in the summer and reportedly as many as 12 clubs are eyeing signing him, including clubs such as Leicester, Marseille and Lyon.



And it seems Marseille have made a concrete move for the winger as according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the Ligue 1 giants have been in touch with the player’s representatives.





It has been claimed an initial discussion over a summer move has taken place between Marseille and Ben Arfa’s agents and even the terms of a contract have been discussed

However, the talks are only at their initial phase and Marseille and the player’s representatives have not reached any definitive agreement over a move to the Velodrome.



Ben Arfa is believed to be keen on prioritising a Champions League club, but for the moment none of the teams eyeing him are expected to play in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

