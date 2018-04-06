Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Overlooking Manchester United Target Toby Alderweireld

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld will have to continue to wait for his opportunities.



Alderweireld recently returned from a lengthy injury spell and despite playing 90 minutes in the FA Cup and featuring for Belgium during the break, the defender has been left out of all the key games for Spurs.











And the Belgian was omitted from the squad completely in Tottenham’s iconic 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend.



With Alderweireld expected to leave in the summer and Manchester United linked, many believe Pochettino is both punishing and phasing out the defender from his squad ahead of the end of the season.





The Tottenham boss stressed that he makes decisions based on what he sees during training and stressed that Alderweireld must wait like any other player for his opportunities.

Pochettino said in a press conference when asked about Alderweireld: "He needs to wait like different players and push.



“For me, like every manager, it's about performance, training sessions, form during the season and then you pick your starting eleven.



“He needs to keep pushing and of course the team is in very good form."



Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are said to be in the running for the Tottenham defender in the summer.

