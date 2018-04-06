Nice Coach Pops Onto Arsenal’s Radar As Potential Arsene Wenger Successor

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice coach Lucien Favre has been added to the shortlist of candidates who Arsenal could approach if they seek to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.



The experienced Swiss tactician has built stellar coaching credentials through his work at various European clubs over close to three decades and is considered a top coach.











He had spells in Germany with Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach before taking of charge of Nice in 2016 and led them to a third place finish in Ligue 1 last season.



The 60-year-old has a contract until the end of the season with the French club and has already been on the radar of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.





And according to French magazine France Football, Favre has also emerged as possible candidate to replace Wenger at Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.

With Arsenal picking up form over the past few weeks, there are suggestions Wenger could still see out his contract with the club until the end of next season.



However, the Gunners are considering options to replace the Frenchman in the summer and Favre’s name has been added to a shortlist, which includes coaches such as Leonardo Jardim and Carlo Ancelotti.



Favre is yet to manage a major name in European football in his career, but it seems the 60-year-old could finally get his opportunity before the start of next season.

