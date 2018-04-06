XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/04/2018 - 11:38 BST

Nice Coach Pops Onto Arsenal’s Radar As Potential Arsene Wenger Successor

 




Nice coach Lucien Favre has been added to the shortlist of candidates who Arsenal could approach if they seek to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.

The experienced Swiss tactician has built stellar coaching credentials through his work at various European clubs over close to three decades and is considered a top coach.




He had spells in Germany with Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach before taking of charge of Nice in 2016 and led them to a third place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

The 60-year-old has a contract until the end of the season with the French club and has already been on the radar of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.
 


And according to French magazine France Football, Favre has also emerged as possible candidate to replace Wenger at Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.  

With Arsenal picking up form over the past few weeks, there are suggestions Wenger could still see out his contract with the club until the end of next season.

However, the Gunners are considering options to replace the Frenchman in the summer and Favre’s name has been added to a shortlist, which includes coaches such as Leonardo Jardim and Carlo Ancelotti.

Favre is yet to manage a major name in European football in his career, but it seems the 60-year-old could finally get his opportunity before the start of next season.
 