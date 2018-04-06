Time To Question Your Methods, Former Liverpool Star Tells Pep Guardiola

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Pep Guardiola would have to start asking questions of himself if he fails to take Manchester City to the final of the Champions League.



Guardiola won two Champions Leagues as Barcelona coach, but despite all his domestic success in Germany, his Bayern Munich were side were knocked out in the semi-finals three times in a row.











Manchester City were knocked out by Monaco last season in the quarter-finals and they are on the verge of another last eight exit after losing 3-0 at Anfield to Liverpool in the first leg of their tie.



And Hamann admits that for a coach of Guardiola’s pedigree it would be cathartic experience if he again fails to reach the final of the Champions League for the fifth time in a row.





“If it happened twice, nobody would have said anything”, Hamann told Sky Deutschland.

“However, if you miss playing in the Champions League final five times in a row, questions need to be asked.



“And Guardiola needs to question himself on whether he is conducting the training sessions as he should be.”



Hamann admits that Manchester City’s defensive performance at Liverpool shocked him and admits the Reds looked hungrier than Guardiola’s side.



The former Red believes it is the worst he has seen Manchester City play all season.



“I was very surprised, disappointed and partly startled by Manchester City’s defensive showing in their defeat at Liverpool.



“And also during the game Liverpool were more alert, more aggressive and overpowered Manchester City.



“In part it looked like Men vs Boys.



“Manchester City have not produced such a despicable show all season.”

