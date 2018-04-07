Claim From Italy: Marouane Fellaini To Prioritise Move To Roma Over Turkey

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini would prefer a move to Italy with Roma over joining a Turkish club in the summer.



Fellaini is out of contract with Manchester United at the end of the season and despite Jose Mourinho wanting to keep him, the player wants to seek a new challenge.











He has been heavily linked with a move to Turkey, with both Galatasaray and Besiktas interested in signing him and he is also courting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.



Fellaini has also attracted interest from Serie A, with Roma believed to be considering signing the midfielder in the summer transfer window.





The Giallorossi are yet to take any decision on whether to pursue the midfielder seriously, but according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Belgian is expected to prefer a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

There were suggestions that he has already agreed a deal to move to Turkey, but Fellaini is yet to make any final decision on which club to join in the summer.



He is unlikely to sign a new contract with Manchester United and it seems he is more interested in a move to Italy, with Roma closely studying the opportunity of signing him.

