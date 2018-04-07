XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/04/2018 - 17:34 BST

Even Better Display Than At Arsenal – Paul Lambert Says Stoke Gave Tottenham Tough Game

 




Stoke City manager Paul Lambert insists that his side did not make life easy for Tottenham Hotspur, despite losing 2-1 to Mauricio Pochettino's men at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters are fighting to stay in the Premier League and pushed Spurs, hitting back to level through Mame Biram Diouf just five minutes after Christian Eriksen had put the visitors ahead in the 52nd minute.




But when Eriksen struck again in the 63rd minute, Stoke had no answer and went down to a defeat which leaves Lambert's side four points from safety with just five games left to play.

Stoke lost 3-0 at Arsenal last weekend in a result which flattered the Gunners and Lambert thinks his men did even better against Spurs.
 


"I thought we were brilliant against Arsenal, but better today", Lambert told Sky Sports.

"I am pretty sure that was not an easy game for them.

"Our decision making let us down, but the effort and commitment was great, the reception the team got after the game, it felt like we had won the game."

Tottenham have moved to within a single point of Manchester United in the Premier League with the win and are eyeing finishing the season as runners-up behind Manchester City.

Stoke meanwhile take their fight for survival to West Ham United on Monday 16th April.
 