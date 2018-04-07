Even Better Display Than At Arsenal – Paul Lambert Says Stoke Gave Tottenham Tough Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City manager Paul Lambert insists that his side did not make life easy for Tottenham Hotspur, despite losing 2-1 to Mauricio Pochettino's men at the bet365 Stadium.



The Potters are fighting to stay in the Premier League and pushed Spurs, hitting back to level through Mame Biram Diouf just five minutes after Christian Eriksen had put the visitors ahead in the 52nd minute.











But when Eriksen struck again in the 63rd minute, Stoke had no answer and went down to a defeat which leaves Lambert's side four points from safety with just five games left to play.



Stoke lost 3-0 at Arsenal last weekend in a result which flattered the Gunners and Lambert thinks his men did even better against Spurs.





" I thought we were brilliant against Arsenal, but better today", Lambert told Sky Sports.